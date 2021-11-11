Ninth victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival dies in hospital: What we know
Published
Astroworld updates: Ninth attendee dies after being hospitalized, Travis Scott's reps and lawyers release statement.
Published
Astroworld updates: Ninth attendee dies after being hospitalized, Travis Scott's reps and lawyers release statement.
Officials discovered that Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival lacked protocol for a crowd surge. Vuere’s Lenneia Batiste..
Watch VideoA 9-year-old boy injured at the Astroworld festival is now in a medically induced coma.
The boy's..