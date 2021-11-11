Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to contract with Los Angeles Rams
The Rams have made another serious splash by adding Odell Beckham Jr., the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who was sent packing by the Browns.
Odell Beckham Jr. has said goodbye to Cleveland and is now close to saying hello to Los Angeles ... 'cause the star receiver is..
Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.