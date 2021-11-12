Myanmar court sentences US journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in jail
Published
Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport in May as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area to see his family.
Published
Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport in May as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area to see his family.
Danny Fenster was sentenced on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. He..
He is the first Western journalist to be jailed in recent years in Myanmar following its military coup.