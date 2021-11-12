Nearly 98,000 pounds of raw chicken patty products recalled after reports of bone pieces
Almost 98,000 pounds of raw, ground chicken patty products, some Trader Joe's products, have been recalled after possible contamination with bones.
Innovative Solutions, Inc. is recalling around 97,887 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products that may be contaminated with..