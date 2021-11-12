Health Canada authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot
Pfizer-BioNTech was approved for use as a booster earlier this week. Unlike Pfizer, Moderna's booster shot will be half of a regular dose.Full Article
