Boris Johnson urges Britons to get Covid booster jabs
Published
UK prime minister warns of ‘storm clouds’ gathering over continental Europe as infection rates soar in some nationsFull Article
Published
UK prime minister warns of ‘storm clouds’ gathering over continental Europe as infection rates soar in some nationsFull Article
Boris Johnson warns of another wave of Covid-19 this winter citing rising infections across Europe. The Prime Minister goes on to..
Boris Johnson says over 75% of over 70s have had their booster jabs, but warned that it will be the remaining 25% of the people who..