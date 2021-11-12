Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress
Former Trump strategist charged after refusing to testify to committee investigating US Capitol riot.Full Article
Former Trump aide Steve Bannon could face prison time after being indicted for refusing to testify before the committee probing the..
After defying the January 6 select committee, Steve Bannon has been indicted by a federal grand jury for contempt of Congress.