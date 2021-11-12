A US judge has ended Britney Spears' conservatorship after 13 years
Published
Singer Britney Spears has won her freedom after a controversial conservatorship that controlled her life for 13 years was terminated in a Los Angeles court.Full Article
Published
Singer Britney Spears has won her freedom after a controversial conservatorship that controlled her life for 13 years was terminated in a Los Angeles court.Full Article
Pop star Britney Spears on Friday regained control of her personal life and her money when a judge ended a 13-year conservatorship..
The 13-year legal conservatorship over Britney Spears was formally terminated by a Los Angeles judge Friday after months of..