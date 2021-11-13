'I will return my Padma Shri if..., ' says Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut has stated that if her statement regarding freedom is proven to be incorrect, she will return her Padma Shri.Full Article
Kangana Ranaut stirred up a storm with her recent comment wherein she stated that India got freedom in 2014, hinting at the BJP-led..
Leaders of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress lashed out at Ranaut -- who was recently conferred the Padma Shri by..