At least 68 inmates killed in latest clashes at Ecuador prison
It's the latest unrest in the same jail that was the scene of a September riot that left 119 prisoners dead.Full Article
A prolonged gunbattle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison killed at least 68 inmates and wounded 25 on Saturday,..
