Legendary author Wilbur Smith dies aged 88
During his decadeslong career in writing, Wilbur Smith specialized in historical fiction, taking readers from tropical islands to the jungles of Africa.
Internationally acclaimed author Wilbur Smith died at his home in South Africa on Saturday after a decades-long career in writing,..
The accountant-turned-novelist's 49 books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide.