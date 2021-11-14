Kansas shocks Texas in overtime to hand Longhorns their fifth straight loss
Published
Kansas got a two-point conversion in overtime to defeat Texas 57-56. The Longhorns are now in the midst of their worst losing streak since 1956.
Published
Kansas got a two-point conversion in overtime to defeat Texas 57-56. The Longhorns are now in the midst of their worst losing streak since 1956.
Kansas, a 31-point underdog entering Saturday's matchup, upset Texas on a 2-point conversion in overtime to snap a 56-game losing..