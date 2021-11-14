Crystal Palace midfielder Gallagher called up into England squad for first time
Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher has been called up into the senior England team for the first time.Full Article
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is understandably delighted about the news after being rewarded for his fine form at Crystal..
Conor Gallagher has impressed on loan at Crystal Palace this season from Chelsea, with the midfielder's form being rewarded with..