The Queen will miss today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph after spraining her back, Buckingham Palace has announced.Full Article
Queen to miss Remembrance Sunday service after spraining her back
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Queen to attend Remembrance Sunday service - as charity stresses importance of day being inclusive
Sky News
The Queen will be attending the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in central London, leading the nation in commemorating..
Advertisement
More coverage
Queen will be at Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service
BBC News
The Queen confirms she will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph after a break from engagements on medical advice.