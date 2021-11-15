Australian women to sue Qatar over invasive strip searches at airport
Lawyers for the Australian women launching the legal action say they "continue to suffer distress and ill effects and trauma" one year after the incident.Full Article
A group of women subjected to invasive gynecological searches at Doha airport will sue Qatari authorities, seeking redress for an..