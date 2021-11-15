Belarus: Iraq to fly migrants back to Baghdad in first repatriation flight
Published
The Iraqi government says a first voluntary repatriation flight for its nationals stranded on the Belarus-Poland border will take place on Thursday.Full Article
Published
The Iraqi government says a first voluntary repatriation flight for its nationals stranded on the Belarus-Poland border will take place on Thursday.Full Article
Watch VideoHundreds of migrants who were camped in the cold on the Poland-Belarus border have been moved to a nearby warehouse in..
Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, who are caught in limbo between Poland and Belarus have been facing nightmarish..