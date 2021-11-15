Biden and China's Xi meet Monday in a virtual summit. Here's what to expect
Published
Joe Biden is expected to raise concerns over human rights and trade tensions between U.S. and China in virtual meeting with Xi Jinping.
Published
Joe Biden is expected to raise concerns over human rights and trade tensions between U.S. and China in virtual meeting with Xi Jinping.
Although the virtual meeting between the US and Chinese leaders did not lead to any big breakthroughs, both sides expressed..
The two leaders are meeting by video amid mounting tensions in the US-China relationship