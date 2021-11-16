Manushi Chhillar opens up on her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'
Published
"I have given my heart, soul and tears to this film and I hope that people will like my effort," Manushi Chhillar said.Full Article
Published
"I have given my heart, soul and tears to this film and I hope that people will like my effort," Manushi Chhillar said.Full Article
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Yash Raj Films has dropped the official teaser of Akshay Kumar 's upcoming period piece, Prithviraj. The..