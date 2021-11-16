Phil Collins, Genesis kick off final U.S. tour: 'We're not like the Stones'
Published
The band's Phil Collins has battled nerve damage and must be seated on stage. His son, Nic, is taking over the drums for his dad on tour.
Published
The band's Phil Collins has battled nerve damage and must be seated on stage. His son, Nic, is taking over the drums for his dad on tour.
Genesis has started its final tour of North America as the health of singer Phil Collins requires him to be seated and his son Nic..