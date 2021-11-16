NFL Highlights: Deebo Samuel stars as San Francisco 49ers thrash Los Angeles Rams
Published
Watch highlights from the San Francisco 49ers' 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, including two touchdowns from wide receiver Deebo Samuel.Full Article
Published
Watch highlights from the San Francisco 49ers' 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, including two touchdowns from wide receiver Deebo Samuel.Full Article
While the Rams had two new stars make their debuts, it was the 49ers who owned Monday night. Buoyed by early takeaways and an..