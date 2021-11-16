Virginia Tech, football coach Justin Fuente part ways after six seasons
Published
Justin Fuente compiled a 43-31 record while at Virginia Tech, with his tenure starting with a bowl game win and ACC Coach of the Year honors.
Published
Justin Fuente compiled a 43-31 record while at Virginia Tech, with his tenure starting with a bowl game win and ACC Coach of the Year honors.
Justin Fuente, who had a 43-31 record in six seasons at Virginia Tech, is out as the Hokies' football coach. J.C. Price will take..