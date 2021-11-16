'None of us can slow the passage of time': Edward delivers Queen's message as she misses church event
The Queen has said "none of us can slow the passage of time" in a message to the Church of England's national assembly.Full Article
The Queen has sent a moving message in a speech delivered for her by Prince Edward. The address was to the Church of England's..
