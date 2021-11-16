Nuclear power plant backed by Bill Gates, Warren Buffet set for construction in Wyoming
Backers say broadly supported Wyoming nuclear power plant will help reduce carbon emissions from burning coal, aiding fight against climate change.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A small city in the top U.S. coal-mining state of Wyoming will be home to a Bill Gates-backed experimental..
