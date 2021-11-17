Boris Johnson to face questions over MPs second jobs row
Published
The PM is accused of "dirty tricks" by Labour over his surprise proposals for banning some roles for MPs.Full Article
Published
The PM is accused of "dirty tricks" by Labour over his surprise proposals for banning some roles for MPs.Full Article
The UK's prime minister has vowed to tighten ethics rules for politicians after scandals over lobbying and second jobs outside..
Boris Johnson says MPs who break the rules on second jobs "should be punished". Speaking at a press conference at the COP26 summit..