Amazon to stop accepting payments using UK-issued Visa credit cards
Published
Amazon says UK customers will not be able to pay for goods using a Visa credit card from January, blaming a "high cost of payments".Full Article
The online marketplace has announced the exact date the new rule will start.
The online giant says high Visa fees mean it won't process credit card transactions from 19 January.