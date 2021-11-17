Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson says he 'died' while using psychedelic toad venom
Published
Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, said he "died" while using toad venom the first time four years ago on a dare.
Published
Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, said he "died" while using toad venom the first time four years ago on a dare.
Mike Tyson admits he ‘died’ during a psychedelic trip after smoking ‘Toad Venom’… and says ‘death is beautiful’. The..
Junior Dos Santos is one of the most potent knockout artists the UFC’s heavyweight division has ever seen. The Brazilian has..