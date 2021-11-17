U.S. to hold historic oil and gas lease sale days after COP26
The Biden administration will offer leases to oil and gas companies on more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico.Full Article
The Biden administration is opening more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico to auction for oil and gas..
Days after making massive climate pledges at an international conference, the White House plans to hold a larger oil and gas lease..