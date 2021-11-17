Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated

Two of the three men convicted of killing civil rights activist Malcolm X in 1965 will be exonerated.Full Article
What many speculated for years is finally coming to the light. After 50 years, the men convicted for assassinating Malcolm X will..
Two of the men convicted of the 1965 killing did not get the justice they deserved, prosecutor says.