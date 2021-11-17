Young Dolph: Rapper fatally shot in Memphis cookie store
Published
Stars such as Megan Thee Stallion and Chance The Rapper are paying tribute to the rap star.Full Article
Published
Stars such as Megan Thee Stallion and Chance The Rapper are paying tribute to the rap star.Full Article
Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis, according to preliminary..
Maurice Hill, owner of the bakery where the shooting happened told FOX13 that Young Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies...