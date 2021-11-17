A variant of the Delta virus that is more infectious, but is less likely to cause symptoms, now accounts for more than one in 10 COVID cases in England, new research shows.Full Article
More infectious variant of Delta virus accounts for 1 in 10 COVID cases in England
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Data Suggests COVID-19 Is 11 Times Deadlier for the Unvaccinated
Wibbitz Top Stories
Data Suggests COVID-19, Is 11 Times Deadlier, for the Unvaccinated.
New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and..