Brewers ace Corbin Burnes wins National League Cy Young Award, edging Phillies' Zack Wheeler
Burnes, 11-5 in 28 starts, received 12 of the 30 first-place votes after leading the majors with a 2.43 ERA.
Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Phillies' Zack Wheeler were runners up in the AL and NL, respectively.
Milwaukee Brewers ace Zach Wheeler edged the Phillies' Zack Wheeler for the NL Cy Young Award, earning 151 points to Wheelers' 141.