Fans have been given a first look at footage from the new Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee comedy drama, which features Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles.Full Article
Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam & Tommy
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Seth Rogen And Nick Offerman Are The Absolute Worst In 'Pam & Tommy' First Look
Huffington Post
Lily James and Sebastian Stan transform into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the newly released trailer.
-
Seth Rogen And Nick Offerman Are The Absolute Worst In 'Pam & Tommy' First Look
Upworthy
-
Pam & Tommy’ Trailer: Lily James Stuns in First Footage of Pamela Anderson Transformation
Upworthy
-
Lily-Sebastian's 'Pam & Tommy' trailer is out
IndiaTimes
-
Hulu gives staggering first look at Lily James and Sebastian Stan in 'Pam & Tommy' teaser
Mashable
Advertisement
More coverage
"Pam & Tommy" (OV): Erster Trailer zur neuen Miniserie
Spot on News STUDIO
"Pam & Tommy" erzählt die Geschichte von Pamela Anderson und Tommy Lee, die während ihrer Flitterwochen ein Sexvideo aufnahmen...
-
'Pam & Tommy' first trailer: Sebastian Stan transforms as Tommy Lee, Lily James as Pamela Anderson
USATODAY.com
-
Pam & Tommy fall into Seth Rogen's skeezy clutches in the first trailer for FX series
Upworthy
-
Lily James and Sebastian Stan Bring ‘Pam & Tommy’ to Life in First Trailer for Hulu Series
Upworthy
-
Hulu Releases ‘Pam & Tommy’ Teaser, Unveiling Lily James’ Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan’s Tommy Lee
Upworthy