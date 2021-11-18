Chandra Grahan 2021: What you can and cannot do during a lunar eclipse
Published
Chandra Grahan: There are various superstitions attached with the phenomenon and different cultures have their sets of dos and don'ts for the event.Full Article
Published
Chandra Grahan: There are various superstitions attached with the phenomenon and different cultures have their sets of dos and don'ts for the event.Full Article
A partial lunar eclipse takes place when the earth moves between the Sun and Moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a..