Alec Baldwin shooting: Script never called for gun to be fired
Published
A new lawsuit has been filed: According to the "Rust" script supervisor, the screenplay didn't call for the actor to fire the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins.Full Article
Published
A new lawsuit has been filed: According to the "Rust" script supervisor, the screenplay didn't call for the actor to fire the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins.Full Article
The lawsuit said there was no call for Baldwin to point the gun toward Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza, nor to fire it