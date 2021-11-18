Poland-Belarus border: First repatriation of Iraq migrants underway
Published
Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, who are caught in limbo between Poland and Belarus have been facing nightmarish conditions at the border.Full Article
Published
Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, who are caught in limbo between Poland and Belarus have been facing nightmarish conditions at the border.Full Article
Watch VideoHundreds of migrants who were camped in the cold on the Poland-Belarus border have been moved to a nearby warehouse in..