Oklahoma Governor Commutes Julius Jones's Death Sentence Hours Before Execution
Julius Jones was convicted of first-degree murder in 2002 and had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Thursday.Full Article
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the death sentence of condemned inmate Julius Jones on Thursday, the day of his scheduled..