Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones' death sentence hours before execution
Published
Julius Jones' death sentence has been commuted by Oklahoma's governor just hours before his execution.Full Article
Published
Julius Jones' death sentence has been commuted by Oklahoma's governor just hours before his execution.Full Article
Jones was set to be executed Thursday for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell; his supporters allege he did not commit the crime. Gov...
The governor of Oklahoma commutes Julius Jones' sentence to life imprisonment after an outcry.