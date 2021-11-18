Dave Frishberg, songwriter behind 'You Are There' and 'Schoolhouse Rock!', dies at 88

Dave Frishberg, songwriter behind 'You Are There' and 'Schoolhouse Rock!', dies at 88

USATODAY.com

Published

Dave Frishberg, known for his hits like 'You Are There' and his catchy songs on 'Schoolhouse Rock!', died on Wednesday in Portland, Ore. at age 88

Full Article