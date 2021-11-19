Scottish comedian Janey Godley has revealed that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.Full Article
Comedian Janey Godley reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Nicola Sturgeon sends Janey Godley 'love and strength' as Scots comedian battles ovarian cancer
Daily Record
The First Minister reached out to the 60-year-old who announced the sad news from a hospital bed this morning.
-
Comedian Janey Godley reveals she has ovarian cancer
BBC News
-
Janey Godley in hospital with ovarian cancer
Belfast Telegraph