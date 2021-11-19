UK moves to ban Hamas
Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the government banning the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a "terrorist organization." It brings British policy in line with the US and the EU.Full Article
Supporters of Hamas could face up to 14 years in prison if the British government succeeds in banning the group as a terrorist..