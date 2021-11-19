Charles and Camilla 'swamped by crowds and cameras' on final day of Middle East tour

Charles and Camilla 'swamped by crowds and cameras' on final day of Middle East tour

Sky News

Published

The final day of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's tour of the Middle East and after waiting for an hour for Prince Charles to turn up - the press pack always has to arrive early - the prince is met with a loud round of applause at the Greek campus in the middle of Cairo.

Full Article