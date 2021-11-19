US teenager acquitted of all charges in Kenosha shootings
Published
A US teenager was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defence in the deadly Kenosha shootings during protests over a Black man's death at the hands of police.Full Article
Published
A US teenager was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defence in the deadly Kenosha shootings during protests over a Black man's death at the hands of police.Full Article
Judge Says Men Shot by, Kyle Rittenhouse, Can't Be Called 'Victims'.
Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder says those..