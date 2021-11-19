Howe to miss first game as Newcastle boss after testing positive for Covid-19
Published
New Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will miss his first game in charge after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
Published
New Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will miss his first game in charge after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- New Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will miss his first game in charge after testing positive..
Eddie Howe was appointed Newcastle boss during the international break but will miss the clash with Brentford having tested..
Howe - who’s first game in charge will be at home to Brentford next Saturday - will look to inspire his new side and overtake the..