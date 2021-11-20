President Joe Biden remains "healthy" and fit enough for the presidency but is showing some signs of ageing, his doctor said on Friday.Full Article
President Joe Biden 'healthy' and fit for office says doctor after five-hour medical
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Checkup Finds President Biden Healthy; VP Harris Briefly In Power
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden remains "healthy" and "vigorous" and fit for duty, but is showing some signs of aging, his doctor..
Newsy
Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine..
SeattlePI.com