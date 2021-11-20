Around 500 Tesla car owners were unable to connect to their vehicles due to an app server outage.Full Article
Hundreds locked out of Tesla cars after server outage
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Businessinsider.co.za | Tesla app outage that left hundreds of drivers locked out of their cars is being resolved– Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said its app functionality is returning to normal after drivers were left struggling to use their cars, due to..
News24
Tesla app outage that led to hundreds of drivers being locked out of their cars is being resolved, Elon Musk says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said its app functionality is returning to normal after drivers were left struggling to use their cars, due to..
Business Insider