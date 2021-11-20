People aged above 40 are being urged to get a booster jab to help keep their family and friends safe during the Christmas period, amid a rise in cases in Europe.Full Article
Britons urged to get COVID booster jabs before Christmas as cases in Europe in soar
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Britons urged to get COVID booster jabs before Christmas as cases in Europe soar
People aged above 40 are being urged to get a booster jab to help keep their family and friends safe during the Christmas period,..
Sky News
'Storm clouds gathering in Europe': PM issues COVID warning and urges Britons to get their booster jab
Boris Johnson has warned the rising COVID cases in Europe could be seen in the UK if people do not get their booster jabs fast..
Sky News