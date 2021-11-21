No. 25 Utah topples No. 5 Oregon, likely ending the Ducks' College Football Playoff hopes
Published
The Pac-12 will likely miss the College Football Playoff for the fifth consecutive season after No. 5 Oregon was routed by No. 25 Utah.
Published
The Pac-12 will likely miss the College Football Playoff for the fifth consecutive season after No. 5 Oregon was routed by No. 25 Utah.
Three prime contenders -- the Buckeyes, Bearcats and Ducks -- face tough challenges in games that will shape the College Football..