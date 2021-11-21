Sudan's military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok
Published
Abdalla Hamdok has been under house arrest since a military coup last month, sparking mass protests.Full Article
Published
Abdalla Hamdok has been under house arrest since a military coup last month, sparking mass protests.Full Article
The military in Sudan have agreed to reinstate Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister weeks after they ousted him in a coup.
The Sovereign Council will hold an urgent meeting on Sunday before announcing the agreement, said a source with knowledge of the..