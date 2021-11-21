Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok to return to lead government after deal struck
The military in Sudan have agreed to reinstate Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister weeks after they ousted him in a coup.Full Article
Mr Hamdok praised the people power "revolution" that brought him to government and said the top priority now was to "stop the..
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is to be reinstated - almost a month after being placed under house arrest in a military..