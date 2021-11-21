One Israeli killed, four injured after Palestinian opens fire in Jerusalem’s Old City
The assailant was a 42-year-old member of Hamas from East Jerusalem who regularly prayed at the Temple Mount, according to Israeli police.Full Article
